ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Heart of the Horse nonprofit in need of hay as prices rise

By Jason Oliveira
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyxXZ_0fit672K00

The combination of drought conditions and inflation has sent hay prices soaring.

Costs have been going up over the past year, forcing many to get creative and that includes the folks at Heart of the Horse, a local non-profit that provides horse therapy to disabled youth and veterans.

Heart of the Horse Therapy Ranch is a calming place with a stable of 18 horses helping children and adults.

The non-profit has been around for 11 years but is facing one of its biggest challenges these days.

"With us right now, it's getting alfalfa to feed our horses," Heart of the Horse CEO Guy Adams said.

Adams says last year at this time, they were paying $11 a bale but those prices have more than doubled in 2022

"When it went up $20-$28 a bale, that kind of shot us in the foot. We go through 1500 bales a year."

The price hike is attributed to a couple of things

"Cost of diesel is one thing, but finding the water to grow the hay is not easy for these guys," Adams said.

Even with skyrocketing prices, just finding hay has become a big problem Adams says

"If there's any alfalfa growers out there, give us a call," he said. "Make us a deal. We're not asking for free, we want to pay for it. We just need it delivered here."

The ranch needs 1,000 more bales to keep the horses healthy and happy for the rest of the year while it continues to provide therapeutic riding for a number of families

"We do over 200 sessions per month with medically fragile children, that's not even counting the veterans for free," Adams said. "We've never charged anybody a dime."

What has made matters worse for the therapy ranch's budget is that it hasn't been able to hold its annual fundraisers since the pandemic started.

For more information, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

12 popular goat breeds

This dairy breed originated in the French Alps, and can thrive in nearly any climate. They are the highest producing milkers, with top goats producing up to two gallons per day. Because of the amount of milk they produce, these goats have high nutritional needs and their diets must be monitored closely. PJ Jonas, who raises Alpines to provide milk for her family of 10 and runs a goat product business, says this breed is quiet and curious and tolerates humans well.
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Adams
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Hay#The Horses#The Horse Therapy Ranch
dailyphew.com

Animal Sanctuary Is Looking For Volunteers To Cuddle Pigs And It’s A Dream Job

Pigs are very intelligent creatures, thought to be smarter than a 3-year-old child, dogs, and certain primates. It’s difficult not to adore them because they’re incredibly sociable, scientifically shown to speak with one another, curious, thorough, and exceedingly affectionate. Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary, a farm animal rescue in...
ANIMALS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
a-z-animals.com

Catahoula Leopard Dog vs Australian Shepherd: What are the Differences?

Catahoula Leopard Dog vs Australian Shepherd: What are the Differences?. Do you know what distinguishes a Catahoula Leopard Dog from an Australian Shepherd? These canines, which belong to the same breed group, are alike in some ways and different in others. This article will compare these animals and highlight the...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Is Rawhide Bad For Dogs?

It’s a quick, convenient, and (fairly) mess-free treat for your pooch, but is rawhide bad for dogs? It can contain both bacteria and chemicals and presents a choking hazard under some circumstances. Quite rightly, dog owners are far more interested than they used to be in what their dog is eating. Dog Moms and Dads now have a clear understanding of how what a dog eats can affect their health and well-being. Here we help you weigh up the pros and cons of giving your pooch rawhide chews so that you can do what is best for them. We also set out how you can minimize the risks that rawhide chews present to some dogs.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
UPI News

U.S. Forest Service pauses prescribed fire operations for 90-day review

May 21 (UPI) -- The US. Forest Service announced all prescribed fire operations across the country are being paused due to what Chief Randy Moore identified as "extreme wildfire risk conditions in the field." Moore said in his Friday announcement that prescribed fire operations on all National Forest System lands...
SCIENCE
petage.com

MyRightBird Offers Helpful Resources as Pet Bird Ownership Increases

MyRightBird, an initiative to encourage responsible pet bird ownership created by the Bird Enjoyment & Advantage Koalition (BEAK), was excited to see the results of a recent survey from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) indicating that pet owners are increasingly showing an interest in pet birds. The APPA’s 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey, a comprehensive annual report exploring trends in pet ownership across the U.S., revealed that 8 percent of households now have pet birds, with nearly half of new owners stating that their decision to acquire a bird was influenced by the pandemic. Additionally, two-thirds of bird owners are members of Gen Z or Millennials, with Millennials accounting for 45 percent. In light of these trends, MyRightBird is increasing its efforts to provide valuable information for current and potential bird owners alike, including care sheets for different types of birds and a quiz designed to suggest bird species that may be compatible with the user’s lifestyle.
ANIMALS
katzenworld.co.uk

Leading Cat Charity Reports 25% Rise in Unwanted Kittens

With the cost of living spiralling, an increasing number of pet owners can no longer afford to keep their beloved animals. In the first quarter of 2022, Cats Protection, the UK’s leading feline charity, has seen a 25% increase in the number of kittens being handed over to their adoption centres*. As kitten season starts, the charity is offering neutering advice to prevent litters that can’t be cared for.
ANIMALS
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy