Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu earns 2nd-team all-rookie honors

(670 The Score) Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu earned second-team all-rookie honors, the NBA announced Wednesday evening.

Dosunmu, 22, averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 27.4 minutes across 77 games, including 40 starts, this past season. He shot 52.0% overall and 37.6% from 3-point range while carving out a role as a solid contributor off the bench for part of the season and then stepping in as the starting point guard for long stretches as Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso dealt with injuries.

The Bulls selected Dosunmu at No. 38 overall in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, the Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley, the Pistons’ Cade Cunningham, the Magic’s Franz Wagner and the Rockets’ Jalen Green earned first-team all-rookie honors.

The Pelicans’ Herb Jones, the Thunder’s Josh Giddey, the Nuggets’ Bones Hyland and the Pacers’ Chris Duarte were the other second-team members along with Dosunmu.

