Glades County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-18 20:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 130 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Lion Country Safari Park, or 10 miles southeast of Canal Point, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach, North County Airport and Lion Country Safari Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

