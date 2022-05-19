Video: Shorewood students help lead family of ducks outside

Students at Lake Bluff Elementary School were very still, and very quiet Wednesday for a family of ducks.

Lake Bluff Elementary School is part of Shorewood's School District.

The baby ducks were born in the school's courtyard and needed to be assisted out so they could have access to food.

With a little creativity, students and staff led the family on its way.

Watch the video here:

Shorewood students help lead family of ducks outside

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip