ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorewood, WI

Video: Shorewood students help lead family of ducks outside

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTlQB_0fit3m7n00

Students at Lake Bluff Elementary School were very still, and very quiet Wednesday for a family of ducks.

Lake Bluff Elementary School is part of Shorewood's School District.

The baby ducks were born in the school's courtyard and needed to be assisted out so they could have access to food.

With a little creativity, students and staff led the family on its way.

Watch the video here:

Shorewood students help lead family of ducks outside

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Shorewood, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pewaukee Beach will be ‘swim at your own risk’

PEWAUKEE — Pewaukee Beach will be ”swim at your own risk” this summer due to a lack of lifeguard applicants. City of Pewaukee Parks & Recreation Director Nick Phalin said very few people have applied and estimated maybe a handful sent in applications. “One of those staff...
PEWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WISN

Newly released video shows customer shoot George Webb employee in face

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — 12 News obtained video of a shooting inside a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa. Police say a customer allegedly shot an employee in the face after an argument over an incomplete food order escalated. The employee, a 26-year-old father, survived but faces extensive injuries. Two women,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Cool Waters will be closed this summer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Cool Waters Aquatic Park will not open this summer. According to its announcement Thursday, Milwaukee County Parks will reopen less than half of its pools and splash pads this summer. Cool Waters, the aquatic park in Greenfield Park in West Allis, did not make the...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings injure 3

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, May 20 was called to investigated at least four separate shooting incidents. Three Milwaukee men were injured and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. 61st and Morgan. Police said someone in a vehicle fired several shots into an unoccupied parked vehicle....
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy