New York Giants WR Darius Slayton Says Scariest Curse In Sports History Is… “Dating A Kardashian”

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

New York Giants WR Darius Slayton sent Twitter into a frenzy with his hilarious response to SportsCenter’s Friday the 13th question last week:

“What’s the scariest curse in sports history?”

Slay hit the bullseye.

But then it gets better…

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is dating Kendall Jenner and the Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks absolutely CRUSHED the Suns on Sunday, with Booker turning in a terrible 3-14 performance.

Needless to say, Twitter was having a field day with it:

