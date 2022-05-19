ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

LANL Director Thom Mason And Los Alamos County Council Chair Randall Ryti Speak At Cerro Pelado Fire Base Camp

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Basin Team #1 Incident Commander Rich Harvey wears a hat at the morning briefing that says ‘Chief Harvey’ and displays a poster made by Los Alamos Public School...

losalamosreporter.com

losalamosreporter.com

Closure Of Los Alamos County Public Space

When the U.S. Forest Service announced the closures of the Santa Fe, Carson, and much of the Cibola National Forests, I was pleased to see our Senator, Martin Heinrich, offering a different perspective. Understanding the importance of recreational access to public lands to New Mexicans, he asked the Forest Service to reconsider their blanket closures. While he acknowledged the value of certain actions including prohibiting campfires, barbecues, and overnight use, he questioned the need to prohibit all day use in areas like the Sandia foothills next to Albuquerque.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

As northern New Mexico burns, fears grow for its distinctive culture

The little town of Mora, nestled in a green river valley between forested mountains, is usually a serene place. But with the area hit hard by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire, the high school has become a distribution center where local volunteers give out donated food, water and animal feed.
MORA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos High School Recipients Of State Bilingualism Seal Honored Monday Evening

Los Alamos High School students who received their State Bilingual Seal for Spanish Monday evening are, back row from left, Cinyoung Huang, Aaron Philip, Andrei Moiorov, Joshua Moulton, Erick Leonard and Andrew Corless. Front row: Sayra Villalobos, Sara Franco-Duque, Olivia Bell, Elizabeth Frost, Lanee Gunn and Christina Nisoli. The state Seal of Bilingualism certifies that the recipient is proficient for meaningful us in college, a career or to meet a local community language need in a world language other than English. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Dayna Glover To Major In Secondary Education At New Mexico State University

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Dayna Glover will be attending New Mexico State University majoring in Secondary Education. She wants to become a High School English teacher. Dayna has been an active part of LAHS in yearbook, dance and many other committees. She has been a dancer with Dance Arts Los Alamos since she was seven years old. She hopes to join a dance team at NMSU to continue her love and passion for dance. Dayna is the daughter of Greg and Paula Glover and the granddaughter of Roger and Bennie Glover. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 20 – May 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 20 – May 27 around New Mexico. Albuquerque Events May 20 – Family Picnic Night at the Botanic Garden – Spend an evening with the family surrounded by floral landscapes. Start the summer season with food, fun, and live music. Event-goers can see local bands like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: On the Sky Railway to Lamy

LAMY, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz shows us the newest attraction in central New Mexico, the Sky Railway running from Santa Fe to Lamy. The 141-year-old rail line is helping revive the train depot. Money is also being invested into the historic restaurant in Lamy, the Legal Tender Saloon.
LAMY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

New Mexico: Work For Peace And Well-Being, Not Nuclear Weapons

I was stunned to read in the recent article Los Alamos National Lab would get over a $1B bump in proposed budget and that the Department of Energy’s FY 2023 spending in the Land of Enchantment will exceed New Mexico’s entire state budget by nearly a billion dollars ($9.4 billion vs. $8.5 billion). Out of that, over 70% will be for programs that seek to indefinitely preserve existing nuclear weapons and build new plutonium “pit” bomb cores for new-design nuclear weapons. Further, much of the remaining money supports those nuclear weapons programs, such as $450 million for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the dump for future radioactive wastes from expanded pit production.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Disturbance Thursday At MANNM Walk-In Clinic By Man Refusing To Wear Mask

Los Alamos Police Department is continuing to investigate a disturbance that occurred Thursday at the Medical Associates of Northern New Mexico walk-in clinic at Los Alamos Medical Center. Sources tell the Los Alamos Reporter that a middle-aged man was screaming, “Don’t touch me” and did not want to wear a mask.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Missing Los Alamos Juvenile Located

Missing Los Alamos juvenile Petra Maldonado, 16, has been located, Los Alamos Police Department announced Friday afternoon. Maldonado had been reported as leaving work on foot Monday evening but as of Tuesday afternoon her whereabouts was unknown and LAPD issued a notice of missing juvenile to local media. “LAPD would...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Two Pojoaque Valley Intermediate School Teachers Receive $1,000 Grants From LANL Foundation And Centerra

Pojoaque Valley Intermediate School fifth-grade teacher Michelle Sanchez received an Excellence in Teaching Award from the LANL Foundation and Centerra. Grant-Torrez is active in the Regional Partnership School, a collaboration between Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Math and Science Academy, Pojoaque Valley School District, and New Mexico Highlands University. Photo Courtesy LANL.
POJOAQUE, NM
Eater

The Country’s First Native American Woman-Owned Brewery in the U.S. Doesn’t Want to Be Its Last

In spring 2022, Shyla Sheppard sat at a long bench in the two-story beer hall at Bow & Arrow Brewing Co.’s flagship location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, arranging flowers. The brewery’s co-founder and CEO, Sheppard cut the stems of purple, white, and golden blossoms, and tucked them into white ceramic vases. In the taproom, where ambiance is a vital part of the tasting experience, no detail is too small to escape her notice. Above her, a faux trophy mount of a sculptural white buffalo presides over the room. The sculpture reminds her daily of a lesson from her grandfather, who raised bison. He would tell her that, even in a blizzard, the buffalo would turn to face the storm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

St. Michael’s High School Graduating Senior Melisa Varol To Study Dance And Journalism At Arizona State University

St. Michael’s High School graduating senior Melisa Varol will attend Arizona State University in the fall with plans to study dance and journalism. Missy has enjoyed being a member of the St. Mike’s Pony Express dance team for the last two years, with the team taking state and runner-up titles. She is also grateful for the learning, fun and friendships from the Dance Production and Performance group with Ms. Natasha, from her days at Los Alamos High. Missy is an honors student and enjoys playing music. She belongs to the YRUU youth group at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos. Her mother Deborah Varol and stepfather Gencho Rusev of Los Alamos, and father Celal Varol of Midlothian, Virginia are very proud of her. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Parents outraged, Wildfire update, Higher fire danger, Bosque fires, Cheech and Chong

Thursday’s Top Stories First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans City of Albuquerque says ‘Tacos and Tequila Festival’ is not happening Storehouse New Mexico hoping donations come in amid shortages Some New Mexico State Parks closing due to fire danger UNM launches 12-week product management bootcamp Warrant sheds new light in murder, missing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Obituary: Daniel L. Comstock June 21, 1952 – April 2, 2022

Daniel L. Comstock, a long-time resident of Los Alamos and employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), passed away unexpectedly in April. He was 69. Dan worked as a librarian for most of his career, first in the Denver public libraries and later in Los Alamos as the librarian for LANL’s photography collection. A native of Ohio, he was a graduate of Baldwin-Wallace College (Ohio) and received his masters in librarianship from the University of Denver.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM hosting event to help customers pay past-due bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting an in-person event in Albuquerque to help customers pay past-due bills. It’s happening Thursday, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center at 1231 Candelaria Rd NW. The event is free to attend. Anyone in need of assistance needs to bring: PNM bill […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Community Policy