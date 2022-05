Charles Barkley has been a villain in the Bay Area for the better part of two decades. It began in 2007 when he dissed the city of Oakland after the Warriors upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks. In the early days of the Warriors' dynasty, Barkley refused to believe a core of "jump shooters" like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could bring home an NBA championship.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO