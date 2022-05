The U.S. Drought Monitor says nearly 60-percent of California is in Extreme Drought. That is the second highest of a five category scale that measures drought conditions across the state. Extreme Drought covers all of the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, and Sierra foothills. The same conditions extend into the southeastern part of the state for Inyo, Kern, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial counties. The coastal region, including Sonoma County, as well as the northern and central Sierra is in the third-highest Severe Drought category. That covers about 35-percent of the state. Just five-percent remains in the Moderate Drought and Abnormally Dry categories.

