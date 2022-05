Today, we’re talking names on the jerseys for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football team. It is one of those things that we don’t think about much because of the tradition and the way that the jerseys have been over the years. However, I’m sure there are some dissenting opinions about the football team members not having names on the jerseys. It is rare in the college football FBS landscape for guys not to have names on their jerseys, and it is especially rare now as we enter into the NIL era of college athletics.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO