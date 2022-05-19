ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

St. Peter Public Schools sees drop in enrollment

By Aaron Stuve
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Public Schools is reporting a drop in enrollment. The district said at the city council meeting Monday that they have 80 to 90 fewer students than their...

www.keyc.com

FOX 21 Online

St. Louis County COVID-19 Community Level Now ‘High’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — St. Louis County announced Friday the COVID-19 Community Level has increased from moderate to high. “Per the CDC, this level is determined based on three factors: new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past week, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past week,” according to a news release.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
ktwb.com

Minnesota legislature grapples with $9.25 billion surplus

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Time is ticking on the Minnesota State Legislature. Common ground on several budget bills remains elusive as Minnesota lawmakers rapidly approach the end of the legislative session. The tax committee chairs have made “fantastic progress” on a tax relief bill. But sticking...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Saint Peter’s Malz receives Golden Apple Award

More than 30 businesses from around the area took over the school grounds to bring students a hands-on experience. Gustavus Adolphus College celebrating recent opening of Lund Center. Updated: 7 hours ago. The 72,000-square foot facility is filled with state-of-the-art health and wellness opportunities. St. Peter Public Schools sees drop...
SAINT PETER, MN
KEYC

State lawmakers ‘Free the Growler’

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - At last, the growler is free; free to sell for the five largest breweries in Minnesota. Before Friday, breweries that produce 20,000 barrels of beer had certain limitations, including not being able to sell 64-ounce growlers at their facilities. “People are confused. They go in...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Minnesota’s unemployment sinks to record low in April

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.2% in April from 2.5% in March, its lowest level ever recorded since such information started being reported back in 1976, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. “The only reason we...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota City Named ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of Entire State

Let's face it, the price of owning a home in Minnesota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the Minnesota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Walz and Flanangan endorsed at MN DFL Convention

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and State Auditor, Julie Baha were endorsed at the DFL state convention. The convention is held at the Mayo Civic Center. There will be approximately 1200 delegates throughout the weekend voting to endorse the incumbent candidates.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

MnDOT to host public open house for Hwy 22 project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is inviting the public to an open house event. The event, which will be held on Wed., May 25, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Mankato Regional Airport Lobby, should provide information on the the Hwy 22 project from Mankato to St. Peter.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud State Student Awarded $111 Million In Botched Surgery Case

Originally published May 18 ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minnesota federal jury found a St. Cloud medical center botched the surgery of a then-19-year-old college student in a procedure that left “catastrophic” damage to his left leg, and awarded him over $111 million in damages. Anuj Thapa, a citizen of Nepal, suffered “permanent” and “disabling” damage as a “direct result of the negligence” of two St. Cloud Ortho doctors, documents say. In January of 2017, Thapa was a first-year student at St. Cloud State University. He was playing indoor soccer when another player side-tackled him and he noticed severe pain in his leg....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Census overcount of Minnesota's population may have aided political win

Minnesota may have avoided losing a congressional seat after the 2020 census because of an overcounting of state residents. The once-a-decade headcount that is used to allocate political power and federal funding may have overcounted Minnesota's residents by 219,000 people, or 3.8% of the population, according to results released Thursday from the U.S. Census Bureau's study of its accuracy.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 20

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,424 newly reported cases and three reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,587. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 19. According to the latest Metropolitan...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MN DFL Convention in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –No fireworks are expected at the Minnesota DFL Convention in Rochester this weekend. The convention is at the Mayo Civic Center, the same location of the GOP’s convention last weekend. Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Secretary of State Steve Simon are seeking...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

COVID treatment will soon cost you

(FOX 9) - With federal COVID-19 funding lapsing, patients should prepare to start paying for treatment and testing. "People in the past were able to come in for treatment of COVID symptoms without a copay and that is now changing," said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn with Hennepin Healthcare. At the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

MN bill on conversion therapy fails

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - An effort to ban “conversion therapy” for LGBTQ youth has won a majority in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate, but it didn’t get enough votes on a procedural maneuver to advance. With little advance warning, Democratic Sen. Scott Dibble, of Minneapolis, tried Thursday,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Iowa man caught record breaking catfish in South Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa has set a new South Dakota state record for flathead catfish at 67 pounds 8 ounces, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department. Evink caught the fish around 5 a.m. Thursday from the Missouri River in Union County using cutbait.
HOSPERS, IA
KEYC

Auditor: Changes to Iowa law may reduce number of votes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -So far, turnout is tracking normally here in Woodbury County, but Auditor Pat Gill says changes from the legislature may reduce the total number of voters in an upcoming primary on June 7. About 1,500 voters have turned in their ballots early so far, putting the county...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KARE 11

Your job: give back $4 billion to taxpayers

ST PAUL, Minn. — It may sound like the improbable plot from a Hollywood scriptwriter; put 10 people in a room and tell them to figure out in just a few days how to give away $4 billion. But that's exactly what's happening at the Minnesota State Capitol. And,...
MINNESOTA STATE
PLANetizen

Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
MINNESOTA STATE

