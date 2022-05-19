Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. Target Area: Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MENOMINEE AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neopit, or 18 miles northwest of Shawano, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Neopit, Red River, Gresham, Bowler, Lyndhurst, Middle Village and Zoar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO