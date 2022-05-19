ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: How mailed ballots slow results in Pennsylvania

By Associated Press
EXPLAINER: How mailed ballots slow results in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Counting of mailed ballots in Pennsylvania is drawing renewed scrutiny amid a too-close-to-call U.S. Senate primary between Republicans David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Former President Donald Trump blasted the state’s elections procedures on social media, even though there are no indications of any wrongdoing with those ballots other than a printing error that was slowing the tally in one county.

Numerous safeguards are in place to ensure that people casting mailed ballots are who they say they are and only vote once.

Voter fraud in Pennsylvania and elsewhere does happen, but it is exceedingly rare.

