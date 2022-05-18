ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A third of U.S. should be considering masks, officials say

By ZEKE MILLER and MIKE STOBBE
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNMOF_0fisx7Fn00

A masked fan is surrounded by unmasked people at a recent UCLA's women's softball game. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Coronavirus infections are on the rise in the United States and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned Wednesday as they urged the hardest-hit areas to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking.

Increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are making more of the country subject to guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions.

About a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk — mostly in the Northeast and Midwest. Those are areas where people should already be considering wearing masks indoors. But Americans elsewhere should also take notice, officials said.

“Prior increases of infections, in different waves of infection, have demonstrated that this travels across the country,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky , the CDC director, said at a White House briefing.

For an increasing number of areas, “we urge local leaders to encourage use of prevention strategies like masks in public indoor settings and increasing access to testing and treatment,” she said.

However, officials were cautious about making concrete predictions, saying how much worse the pandemic gets will depend on several factors, including to what degree previous infections will protect against new variants.

Last week, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha warned that the U.S. will be increasingly vulnerable to the coronavirus later in the year if Congress doesn’t swiftly approve new funding for more vaccines and treatments. Without additional funding, the virus would cause “unnecessary loss of life” in the fall and winter, when the U.S. runs out of treatments, he said.

Jha added that the U.S. was already falling behind other nations in securing supplies of the next-generation of COVID-19 vaccines and said the domestic manufacturing base of at-home tests is already drying up as demand drops off .

Domestic test manufactures have started shutting down lines and laying off workers, and in the coming weeks will begin to sell off equipment and prepare to exit the business of producing tests entirely unless the U.S. government has money to purchase more tests, like the hundreds of millions it has sent out for free to requesting households this year, he said.

That would leave the U.S. reliant on other countries for testing supplies, risking shortages during a surge, Jha warned. About 8.5 million households placed orders for the latest tranche of eight free tests since ordering opened Monday, Jha added.

The U.S. has seen — depending how you count them — five waves of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago. The most recent wave occurred mainly in December and January, fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Some experts are worried the country is seeing signs of a sixth wave, driven by an Omicron subvariant. On Wednesday, Walensky noted a steady increase in coronavirus cases in the last five weeks, including a 26% increase nationally in the last week.

Hospitalizations also are rising, up 19% in the last week, though they remain much lower than during the Omicron wave, she said.

In late February, as that wave was ebbing, the CDC unveiled a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 was easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Walensky said more than 32% of the country live in an area with medium or high COVID-19 community levels , including more than 9% in the highest level, where the agency recommends that masks and other mitigation efforts be used.

Officials said they are concerned that waning immunity and relaxed mitigation measures across the country may contribute to a continued rise in infections and illnesses across the country. They encouraged people — particularly older adults — to get boosters.

Some health experts say the government should be taking clearer and bolder steps.

The CDC's COVID-19 community levels are confusing to the public and don’t give a clear picture of how much virus transmission is occurring in a community, said Dr. Lakshmi Ganapathi , an infectious-diseases specialist at Harvard University.

When the government officials make recommendations but do not set rules, “it ultimately rests on every single individual picking and choosing the public health that works for them," she said. "But that’s not what is effective. If you’re talking about stemming hospitalizations and even deaths, all of these interventions work better when people do it collectively."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 9

Beverly Albright-Tomlinson
2d ago

Everyday they come up with new crap… how about this”butt out of our lives” let people live as they choose… they have no right to boss the people around

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19, CDC report estimates over 60% of Americans have had the virus

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, and a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention says at least 60% of Americans, including 75% of children, have caught the virus. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the virus and staying healthy.
U.S. POLITICS
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Americans#White House
POLITICO

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
300K+
Followers
61K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy