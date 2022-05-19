ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zaya Wade Does High Kicks for Fierce ‘Fortnite’ Outfit Makeover to Debut Female Warrior Zuri Skin

By Amina Ayoud
 3 days ago

Zaya Wade partnered up with the popular battle game Fortnite to promote a new character.

Wade posted a video on Instagram yesterday showing off her moves like Fortnite’s new character Zuri. The social media star promoted the new skin by dressing up as her, praising the character.

The caption reads, “I’m so excited that the fierce female fighter, Zuri has joined @fortnite She personifies a true warrior and I love that they’ve brought her into the game. You can find Zuri in the item shop now! #EpicPartner #FortniteZuri”.

The video begins with Zaya in a simple white tee and black jeans, the video transitioning to the star in an outfit similar to Zuri. Wade dons a black crop top with a white butterfly on the bodice. Wade coordinated with black flared leggings and a white rope around her forearms and hands to mimic the look of gloves, similar to Zuri.

The star also wore white body makeup on her biceps in the shape of hearts. Wade completed the look with layered silver chains.

The daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union slipped into purple low-top sneakers with lavender laces. The sneakers have a dark purple sole and rubber lining with a lavender canvas making up most of the shoe. Wade looks ready for battle, the lavender color popping against the almost all-black ensemble. The purple brings the whole look together, the star ready for an intense game of Fortnite in a stylish but functional outfit just like Zuri.

Completing the character’s energy, Wade showed off the shoes with a high-kick, her hands in a fist close to her chest.

Shop these purple sneakers for a pop of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMu5f_0fiswMwi00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Shield By You, $155

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEwn6_0fiswMwi00
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Sneakers, $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OL9SS_0fiswMwi00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

To Buy: Nike Women’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail Running Shoes, $97 (was $130)

Zaya Wade is the queen of ’90s style. See how she styles pyramid heels .

See how high heels evolved through the years.

