Airline crew helps mom deliver baby on flight from Colorado to Florida

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A pregnant passenger on board a plane en route to Florida went into labor mid-flight and safely welcomed her newborn daughter with help from the airline crew.

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that the passenger birthed a healthy baby girl during the trip from Colorado to Florida and credited flight attendant Diana Giraldo for assisting the new mom.

“‘Exemplary’ and ‘calm’ were the words Captain Chris Nye used for Flight Attendant Diana Giraldo’s heroic task of delivering a baby recently mid-flight,” the airline wrote in a Facebook post .

“The baby couldn’t wait, so the early and unexpected labor took place on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport (MCO),” the post continued.

Giraldo took the expecting mother to the back lavatory and helped her as she gave birth.

The plane captain made the decision to land early in Pensacola Airport to get the new mom and baby medical assistance as soon as possible. Paramedics were waiting at the gate for the pair, Nye said.

Flight Attendant Diana Giraldo helped a pregnant passenger deliver her baby during a flight from Colorado to Florida.
Frontier Airlines/Facebook
Captain Chris Nye resorted to landing the flight earlier at Pensacola International Airport in Florida.
Frontier Airlines/Facebook

“This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft,” the captain said.

The mom decided to give her baby the middle name of Sky in honor of her unusual birthplace.

