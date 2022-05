A former Oxford Police patrol shift lieutenant and officer of the year will be the new assistant chief of the Capitol Police in Jackson. Joshua Shipp served as a patrol shift lieutenant and has led the SWAT team for several years in the Oxford Police Department. He was named 2020 Officer of the Year and was cited to have honesty, integrity, a good work ethic and a good attitude by OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

