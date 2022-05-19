DIA Board approves terms, conditions for “Hardwick at Ford on Bay” project. Here’s what’s next

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a few years since the old Duval County Courthouse came down on 330 East Bay Street.

This afternoon, the Downtown Investment Authority Board discussed the next steps for a development that could be built in that spot.

Action News Jax Courtney Cole went to the DIA Board meeting this afternoon. After making an amendment to the resolution the DIA Board voted unanimously to approve the terms and conditions of the deal for The Hardwick at Ford on Bay.

The Atlanta-based developer, Carter, will have 120 days between now and May 2023 to inspect and perform tests on the land located at 330 East Bay Street — to determine if it is the right fit for the project.

It’s a grassy lot right now, but the City of Jacksonville and Carter have plans to turn it into a waterfront plaza with a marina, new places to shop and eat, and a courtyard garden.

“I get very excited. I have my business here,” Catherine Reyes told Action News Jax Courtney Cole.

Reyes is the owner of Daniel James Salon and Spa on Bay Street.

It’s directly across the street from where the new development will be constructed.

“When someone like that comes around, it’s great because this is what we’re ready for,” Reyes said.

Right now, Reyes said she gets a healthy amount of clients from the Hyatt Hotel.

“My clients love the view!” Reyes exclaimed.

But she’s excited at the thought of all the customers this new development could bring.

Part of the terms agreed upon today by the DIA Board, include incentives, which are listed on the term sheet as: the property itself valued at $9.54 million, 75% REV grant for 20 years on the Real Property and Tangible Personal Property and a completion grant of $9.60 million paid lump sum upon completion of the project.

The total project is estimated to cost $140 million.

For more information on past and future DIA Board meetings, click here.

