The first man has advanced to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on the May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. During tonight’s show, Adam Cole faced off against Jeff Hardy in a semi-finals match. Each booked their spot in tonight’s bout with victories last week over Dax Harwood and Darby Allin, respectively. Cole and the Undisputed Elite even came out onto the ramp to stare down Hardy after his victory over Darby.

