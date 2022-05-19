ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House members hold hearing on potential post-Roe v. Wade nation

By Anna Wiernicki, Billy Gates
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTouk_0fisuNtr00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — House lawmakers heard from experts Wednesday about what the country could look like if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

In a hearing following the court’s leaked draft opinion that said they’d indeed reverse the landmark decision , Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., told the House Judiciary Committee that the impact of having Roe v. Wade overturned would be “devastating.”

“Roe v. Wade protected millions of Americans by assuring that they have access to safe, legal and life-saving medical care,” Nadler said. “It would exacerbate an already dire crisis in abortion care access.”

Rep. Andy Briggs, R-Ariz., said simply, “this is about killing babies.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said abortion rights shouldn’t be left up to states, and he “would not trust even the best politicians to make those judgments for my daughters.”

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its final decision in the next two months, and Democrats are urgently trying to push a bill through that grants abortion access nationwide , but Republicans are pushing back as expected. All 50 Republicans and Democratic Sen. Joe D. Manchin blocked a bill earlier this week, the Hill reported.

“I hope the draft opinion in the final opinion,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. “You know why they’re trying to bully and intimidate the court? You know why? Because the evidence for overturning Roe is overwhelming.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Andy Briggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Rep Jim Jordan#House#Nexstar#The Supreme Court#Americans#D Md#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Week

What the polls really say about Americans and Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court apparently poised to strike down Roe v. Wade (1973), pro-choicers and pro-lifers have both claimed mainstream support while denouncing their opponents as extremists. Here's everything you need to know:. What do the polls say?. Outside the Supreme Court last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blamed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy