Cort McFadden

Charlie Bigham is the son of Amanda & Barry Roney and Dale Bigham. Charlie played football during his freshman to junior year in high school. He also was a dedicated member of Coleman High School Big Blue Band from eighth grade playing trombone until his junior year. Participated in FCCLA for 2 years. He has worked at Shopping Basket for almsot 2 years now.
James Dawson Rambo is the son of Jennifer and Josh Rambo. My activities during high school where football, basketball, tennis, shot put, disc throw, and Agricultural Mechanics. My goal is to seek an Electrical Engineering Technologies degree from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. This degree will provide me with...
The Coleman Bluecats lost game one of their Regional Quarterfinals series 7-1 against the Albany Lions. Game 2 will be played at 11:00 am Saturday at Driggers Field on the campus of McMurry University in Abilene. Coleman must win the game to force Game three which would be played about 30 minutes after Game Two. You can hear the game broadcast Saturday on KOXE.com and through the KOXE App.
Kellen Kobe Evans is the son of Lacey Nickerson and Michael Evans. In athletics, I participated in football, basketball, track. I also played an instrument in the Santa Anna High School Band. My goal is to attend Tarleton State University with the dream of completing a degree in coaching. I...
Lacey Jennings is the daughter of Mandy York and Christopher Jennings. Competing in the Miss Coleman County pageants provided me with opportunities to meet a lot of people and gave me experience in public speaking, presentation skills, and social leadership skills. Also, while in high school, I became certified in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation.
Darian Stacy is the son of Dwight Stacy and Tonya Battle. While in high school, I participated on the Debate Competition Team for University Interscholastic League. I have also taken art classes and have excelled in them due to my innate passion for it. After a lot of work, I earned my welding Certification following training in Agriculture Mechanics. During my Sophomore year, I took a course in Graphic Design that went well. I even took some liberties with the class and had fun with it. I became Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation certified toward the end of my Senior year as well. Finally, I succeeded in passing a Pre-AP Physics class during my Junior year.
Ella Crowder is the daughter of David and Brandy Crowder. My high school extra-curricular activities included Agricultural Mechanics, stock show participation, UIL competitions in Calculators, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes activities. I was also a member of the National Honor Society. My high school sport activities included cheer, basketball, softball,...
Johnny Graves is the son of Jack Graves and Alyssa Graves. During high school, I participated in many extracurricular activities and learned a lot of valuable lessons along the way. During my Freshman year at Wildorado Independent School District, I was given the opportunity to help operate and run the filming and video editing department of the student-led cattle company. My pursuit for agricultural training continued, as I worked toward earning the CDEs (Career Development Events) such as Range Judging during my Freshman year, and Land Judging my Junior and Senior years.
Ilsy Marie Villanueva is the daughter of Erick Villanueva and Maria & Francisco Diaz. While in high school, Ilsy was in track and cross country all four years. She also participated in softball, volleyball and basketball her freshman and sophomore years. Ilsy was a member of the Big Blue Band all four years of high school.
Devon O’Leary is the son of Diane and Ronald Morris. For my high school extra-curricular activities, I participated in Agriculture Mechanics, showed many projects alongside my fellow peers, and placed very well during shows. I also competed in track my Sophomore year and placed 3rd while doing the 400 Meter Relay.
Penni Fulbright, age 63, of Coleman, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21,...
Ethan White is the son of Jennifer Harris and Charles Soto. My time in high school allowed me to learn many valuable skills. Some of the activities I participated in were Computer Science, Robotics, and Land Judging. I also participated in University Interscholastic League academic competitions. The Air Force motto,...
Xander Crutcher is the son of Elisa Crutcher & Lindsey Garrison and David Crutcher. While in high school Xander participated in FCCLA and FFA. He has been a weatherman, anchor, and producer for the Bluecat News Network for two years and is a member of the National Honor Society. Xander...
Silas Lara is the son of Steve and Johanna Lara. During high school, I participated in University Interscholastic League Calculators competition, Agriculture Mechanics, Santa Anna ISD Band, State Marching competition, and State Ensemble competition. I played football all four years, basketball for two years, and competed in Track and Field...
Jonathan X. Ceniceros is the son of Mandy and German Ceniceros. I participated in University Interscholastic League academic competitions, Agricultural Mechanics, Track, and Cross Country. I was elected to represent my class as a Student council representative and was inducted into the National Honor Society. Cybersecurity experts are needed in...
Christopher James Bobo is the son of Carie Bobo and Matthew Bobo. In high school, I participated in Future Farmers of America. I also participated in Agricultural Mechanics, I got my Welding Certification and got certified in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. My goal is to earn an Electrical Construction Certification from Texas...
Jordan Faith Rae is the daughter of Max and Julie Rae and Chris and Crystal Brann. Jordan has been involved in NHS, Junior Chamber, Student Council, FCA, Academic UIL, Volleyball, Track & Field, and Bleacher Creatures. Jordan plans to attend Tarleton State University on a track scholarship to receive a...
LisaMarie Gomez is the daughter of Mary Castillo and Fabian Gomez. During high school, the sports I participated in included basketball all four years, cross country for three years, softball for one year, track for three years, and tennis for one year. All team experiences taught me how to demonstrate strength of character as a good sport and to always display a positive attitude no matter the outcome of the games. These sports also developed team and leadership skills that I will forever cherish and carry with me in all of my life’s endeavors.
