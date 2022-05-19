Cort McFadden

Darian Stacy is the son of Dwight Stacy and Tonya Battle. While in high school, I participated on the Debate Competition Team for University Interscholastic League. I have also taken art classes and have excelled in them due to my innate passion for it. After a lot of work, I earned my welding Certification following training in Agriculture Mechanics. During my Sophomore year, I took a course in Graphic Design that went well. I even took some liberties with the class and had fun with it. I became Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation certified toward the end of my Senior year as well. Finally, I succeeded in passing a Pre-AP Physics class during my Junior year.

