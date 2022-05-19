Poll: San Diegans surveyed on how they will vote in June 7 Primary

Many people in underserved communities still struggle to find abortion services in the Golden State. This story was originally published May 18, 2022 by Knock LA. This month, Politico broke the news that the US Supreme Court had decided to overturn the historic abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft majority opinion. In response to the leak, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a Reproductive Health Package to expand abortion access and attract businesses from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ states. Even before the leak, California legislators introduced a dozen bills during this session that support reproductive justice and access to abortion care. These bills would benefit people already living in California, as well as those from other states seeking abortion care. This could make California a "safe haven" for those seeking abortion care, but California still has its issues with accessibility.

