WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, where she had resided since 2015. Millie was the child of John and Isabel Hiscott. After graduating from Watertown High School, she went to work for the Agricultural Insurance Company. Soon thereafter, she met a handsome young soldier from Texas who was stationed at Madison Barracks. She married James Stovall in 1942, before he was deployed to Europe and Africa for three years. After the war, the couple settled in Watertown, although they made annual trips to Jim’s home in Texas.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO