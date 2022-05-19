ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EXCLUSIVE: Tight security brought in to protect some of Sydney's richest socialites and philanthropists at exclusive charity Gold dinner as glamorous guests wear Bulgari jewels worth almost half a MILLION dollars

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Gold Dinner, an annual star-studded gala in support of the Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation, is one of Australia's biggest fundraisers.

So it was no surprise to see security on high alert on Wednesday night when a Who's Who of Australian high society jetted in for the latest charity bash.

Socialites and models mingled with billionaires and politicians at The Venue in Alexandria, as a team of security specialists used 'Hollywood tactics' to make sure everything went smoothly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUyMQ_0fistVgE00
EXCLUSIVE: Security was on high alert at The Gold Dinner - Australia's most exclusive charity gala - on Wednesday night as glamorous guests wore Bulgari jewellery worth almost half a million dollars. (Models are seen wearing Bvlgari jewels at the Gold Dinner) 

Their presence was felt right from the start of proceedings as the VIP guests were chauffeured in through the loading dock.

Hidden from public view, the rich and famous guests were free to flaunt their loaned jewellery without fear, with some pieces worth in excess of $437,000.

They posed for photographers before making their way over to their allocated tables.

Once inside the venue, guests were treated to Bollinger champagne and caviar before being served a lavish three-course meal.

Mining magnate Travers Duncan's daughter-in-law Francesca sparkled in an 18-karat white gold necklace worth $437,000 that was previously worn by supermodel Bella Hadid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzeSH_0fistVgE00
Away from the public eye: Security presence was felt right from the start of proceedings as the VIP guests were chauffeured in through the loading dock (circled on the right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpWZH_0fistVgE00
Low-key: Hidden from public view, the rich and famous guests were free to flaunt their loaned jewellery without fear. (Pictured: a limousine leaving after dropping off a VIP guest)

Billionaire heiress Francesca Packer stunned in a unique high Sapphire Lace necklace.

According to Bulgari, 'the wondrous Sapphire Lace necklace is the result of the artisan's ability to flawlessly balance the volume and exceptional weight of the central sapphire with the sinuous diamond texture'.

Meanwhile, chicken heiress Jess Ingham was also in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFvEK_0fistVgE00
Five-star service: Once inside The Venue in Alexandria, guests were treated to Bollinger champagne and caviar (pictured) before being served a lavish three-course meal 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vakUQ_0fistVgE00
Wow! Filmmaker Francesca Duncan (pictured) sparkled in an 18-karat white gold necklace worth $437,000 that was previously worn by supermodel Bella Hadid

The 33-year-old Sydney socialite sparkled in over $70,000 worth of jewels.

Her look included an 18-karat white gold openwork earring set with pear-shaped emeralds, round brilliant-cut and pavé diamonds.

A sparking white gold necklace, two bracelets and several rings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFGiR_0fistVgE00
Stunning: Heiress Francesca Packer stunned in a unique high Sapphire Lace necklace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GB1Pt_0fistVgE00
Glowing: According to Bulgari, 'the wondrous Sapphire Lace necklace is the result of the artisan's ability to flawlessly balance the volume and exceptional weight of the central sapphire with the sinuous diamond texture'

More than 600 leading philanthropists and VIPs attended the event, which benefits the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation.

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the exclusive Gold Dinner, which was first held in 1997 and has raised more than $30million in the years since.

Daily Mail Australia understands all the guests were also required to complete a rapid antigen test for Covid on the day of the event.

They also had to check in via the Service NSW app, even though this practice is being phased out as Australia moves on from the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3Wq3_0fistVgE00
Chicken heiress Jess Ingham, 33, (pictured) meanwhile sparkled in over $70,000 worth of jewels

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Dazzling Duchess! Kate Middleton sparkles in £10,500 Robinson Pelham diamond earrings as she as she steps out at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show in a pair of £10,500 diamond earrings as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London. Kate, 40, looked resplendent in a pair of diamond earrings in 18ct white gold by Chelsea-based jeweller Robinson Pelham as she joined Prince William at the glitzy gala screening.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewellery#Bulgari#White Gold#The Gold Dinner#Australian
Daily Mail

‘This is how she repays me for giving her a home!’ Anger of the jilted mother whose partner ran off with the Ukrainian refugee they let live with them

A jilted mother-of-three whose partner ran off with a Ukrainian refugee has shared her anger after she let the woman into her home. Lorna Garnett says she was left heartbroken after her partner of ten years decided to leave her for Sofiia Karkadym just ten days after she moved into their hours after fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mink covered in gaping wounds lie in filthy cages in shocking footage from Bulgaria's last remaining mink fur farm where 100,000 animals are killed every year

Shocking footage has emerged from inside Bulgaria's last remaining mink fur farm, where as many as 100,000 of the animals are killed every year. The footage shows mink with gaping wounds trapped in tiny, rusty cages covered in cobwebs. In some cages several mink had been crammed in together, while carcasses of some of animals had been left to rot.
ANIMALS
BBC

Man with guide dog twice refused access by Tesco

In the space of a week BBC News correspondent Sean Dilley was told he wasn't allowed to take his guide dog Sammy into two London Tesco stores. Sean was born with a congenital blindness condition and had lost all functional vision by the age of 14. Guide Dogs’ research shows...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Biggest-ever UK lottery winners to go PUBLIC tomorrow after scooping £184m EuroMillions jackpot making them richer than Sir Tom Jones

Winners of Britain's biggest-ever lottery jackpot are planning to reveal their identities tomorrow. The couple won a whopping £184m last Tuesday in the EuroMillions but have kept silent until now, shying away from publicity. Their identity will be revealed at the Ellenborough Park hotel in Cheltenham at 10:35am Thursday,...
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy