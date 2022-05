Of all the various Star Wars projects that have been announced by Lucasfilm over the years, one initiative that ignites the most discussions is Rian Johnson's planned trilogy of films. Given that it's been nearly five years since the announcement of those films being developed and with no further details revealed about that project moving forward, fans are desperate to confirm that they've been scrapped entirely or if Lucasfilm still hopes to move forward with them. While some fans consider the lack of updates to serve as confirmation that those plans are being scrapped, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently confirmed she continues to have meetings with Johnson about the future of the entire saga, but that he doesn't currently have the time to commit the years necessary to develop such an initiative.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO