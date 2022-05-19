ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Summer blackouts could hit these US states, regulators warn

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Blackouts could plague a number of states in the U.S. this summer, regulators warn, as a combination of drought, heat, potential cyber attacks, geopolitical conflicts and supply chain problems could disrupt the power supply, according to a grim new report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).

The regulatory body found that large swathes of the U.S. and parts of Canada are at an elevated or high risk of energy shortfalls during the summer’s hottest months.

The Midwest is at especially high risk due to the retirement of older plants, which has caused a 2.3% decrease in capacity from last summer, as well as increased demand, according to NERC.

In the Southwest, plummeting river levels may cripple hydropower production, the group warned, and in Texas drought-related heat events could cause extreme energy demand.

What La Niña means for your summer

A NERC map shows all states in the western half of the continental U.S., including North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas are at least under elevated risk of energy shortfalls, with parts of the northeastern-most states under high risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhwFs_0fist8i000
(North American Electric Reliability Corporation)

Many states under the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), such as Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana are either entirely or partly at high risk.

“Industry prepares its equipment and operators for challenging summer conditions. Persistent, extreme drought and its accompanying weather patterns, however, are out-of-the-ordinary and tend to create extra stresses on electricity supply and demand,” said Mark Olson, NERC’s manager of Reliability Assessments. “Grid operators in affected areas will need all available tools to keep the system in balance this summer.”

In California, where all 58 counties are under a drought emergency proclamation, officials are already warning residents that more than one million addresses may go dark this summer due to an energy shortfall.

The drought hampers the state’s ability to harvest energy from hydroelectric dams – in 2021, for example, the state was forced to shut off hydropower generation at the Oroville Dam in Northern California for the first time ever.

Wildfires and forecasted hotter-than-normal temperatures are also projected to further strain the energy supply.

Energy officials in Texas, which is also under elevated risk, announced Monday that the state is expected to have “sufficient” capacity to meet peak demands under normal conditions. However, a combination of factors such as extreme demand, low wind and outages at production plants could lead to blackouts.

Over the weekend, just days before the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it expected to have enough power this summer, officials asked Texans to conserve power after unseasonably high temperatures created record demand .

Both Texas and California suffered widespread solar energy losses after grid disturbances unexpectedly knocked them off line.

Bloomberg

Fracking Boom Turns Texas Into the

Earthquake Capital of the U.S. A state not known for earthquakes has been hit so hard, it's even poised to overtake California and Alaska. Earthquakes were never anything people in West Texas thought much about. Years would pass in between tremors that anybody felt. Even after the shale revolution arrived in force a decade ago and oil crews started drilling frantically in the region’s vast Permian Basin, there seemed to be no impact on the land.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Summer outlook: Most of US will see above-average temperatures as Western drought continues

(CNN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's forecast for summer calls for a whole lot of heat without much rain to provide relief. Nearly the entire contiguous US is expected to have above-normal temperatures this summer, which runs from June through August, according to Thursday's Climate Prediction Center's outlook. The combination of hotter weather and below-average rainfall is expected to fuel the megadrought that covers much of the West.
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

Biden just canceled plans to open up massive new oil drilling operations

In Alaska, there is a 180-mile stretch of watershed known as the Cook Inlet. For nearly five years, about 1 million acres of land off the shore of this area, which stretches from the Gulf of Alaska to Anchorage and is home to several endangered species, were up for auction — available for gas companies to bid on and use to drill for oil. That is no longer the case. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will not go forward with any sales in the region.
104.7 KISS FM

Mysterious Shape In Wyoming Can Only Be Seen By Satellite

That odd-looking bug thing you're looking at is actually a massive pile of rocks in central/west Wyoming. From way up in space it looks like this. Just a little farther away is a V shape structure of rocks pointing to this weird bug-looking thing. The structure is not small. The...
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Alaska becomes the 31st state to report the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial or backyard flock

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reports the confirmation of of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock (non-poultry) in Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska. Samples from the flock were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames,...
ALASKA STATE
