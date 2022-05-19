ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Indy man busted after cocaine found during traffic stop

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

TIPPECANOE COUNTY— An Indianapolis man was arrested on Tuesday evening after a state trooper clocked his Dodge Challenger traveling 94 miles per hour and a search revealed cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun in his car.

George McEwen, 41, is charged with possession of cocaine, a Level 3 felony, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to Indiana State Police, McEwen was traveling on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County when McEwen’s Challenger was pulled over for speeding in a 65 mph zone. When the trooper spoke to McEwen, an odor of marijuana was reportedly present in the Charger and McEwen showed signs of impairment.

McEwen failed a field sobriety test, state police reported. He was given a certified test but police said the results of that test are pending.

A search of McEwen’s Charge revealed approximately two ounces of cocaine along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia and the firearm, state police said.

McEwen was then transported to Tippecanoe County Jail.

