BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of an SUV that traveled more than 30 mph above the speed limit when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler, killing its driver and seriously injuring a passenger, admitted running from the scene, saying he was on probation and scared, court documents say. Eric Miles Jr. turned himself in […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO