ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Newport Life Magazine Acquired and Brought Back to Life

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5B0A_0fisqDDR00

A private investor group announced that it has acquired Newport Life magazine, a luxury and lifestyle magazine serving Newport County, R.I. for over 29 years, from a subsidiary of Gannett.

Founded in 1993, the magazine has showcased all that is unique about the City-by-the-Sea, from its people and places to its events, history, yachting, environment and the island’s distinctive lifestyle.

The magazine, which announced in February 2022 that it would no longer publish the print magazine following its March/April issue, will resume publishing, starting with a July/August 2022 issue, followed by September/October and November/December. Starting in 2023, the magazine will resume its traditional publication schedule of seven times per year: January/February, March/April, May/June, July, August, September/October and November/December.

“Newport has always been a town that embraces history. So, when Newport Life closed up shop in March after 29 years, many people felt like they’d lost an old friend. It’s thrilling to see the magazine return so quickly, and under local ownership once again” stated former Newport Life Magazine Editor, Fred Albert.

Katelyn McSherry, a resident of Newport County for over 25 years has been tapped to lead the publication as its new Publisher. McSherry is very familiar with Newport Life having previously served in the management of the marketing and events department of the magazine earlier in her career. Also joining the new team will be Chester Allen, a journalist with several lifestyle publications to his credit. He will serve as the publication’s interim Executive Editor.

Newport Life will relaunch in the summer of 2022 and will maintain its current theme with a new look and feel for the magazine while expanding its editorial coverage to include:

  • The history of Newport with a strong focus on the gilded age
  • Significant people in Newport’s history
  • The substantial change and growth in Real Estate
  • Sports of Newport
  • The island’s historic and noteworthy architecture
  • Art scene
  • Gourmet food
  • Culture
  • One-of-a-kind attractions

“It is very exciting to take a staple of Newport and give it a new lease on life so that it will continue to be the go-to-source for everything Newport for years-to-come,” said Publisher, Katelyn McSherry. “Newport Life is the ultimate lifestyle guide for the past, present and future of Newport County, and we will continue to create a community and outlet for all residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Newport expects tens of thousands visitors amid weekend heat

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — As summer quickly approaches, with temperatures expected to be in the 70s in Newport and much of the Rhode Island coastline, the city is geared up for the beginning of the season. Temperatures in the inland communities of the Rhode Island may see 90 degrees...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Gains a Brand New Festival

After two years of clear calendars, we're all excited to get back to socializing and attending major events on the SouthCoast. We are seeing a return of some of the tried and true events in New Bedford such as The Feast, the Whaling City Festival, and Taste of SouthCoast, but the city will also host a brand new event next month.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

From Dartmouth Mall to Plymouth, Bikers Gather for Angel Babies

Bikers these days oftentimes get a bad rap, but I'm here to shatter that stigma. On Sunday, June 5, motorcyclists from across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island will gather for a cause that touches the hearts of many. Riding for Angel Babies has returned to raise awareness and money to help support families during a time of unimaginable loss.
PLYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Business
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
reportertoday.com

East Providence woman wins Rhode Island Foundation’s highest honor

East Providence, RI – As hundreds of business and community leaders watched, an East Providence woman has been honored for her work with one of the Rhode Island Foundation’s most prestigious awards. Elizabeth Manchester received the Harold B. Soloveitzik Professional Leadership Award, which recognizes a member of the...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy for $800,000 in Rhode Island

It is the heart of the spring buying season in Rhode Island and the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a range of properties across the state. These homes are all in the $800,000 range. And, if you need to understand the value of your existing -- try...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Women’s Monthly Breakfast

Last Month Women's Breakfast was at VINO'S, if you wish to join the group every 3rd Thursday of the month at 10am please call Beverly at 401-749-4841. Next month will be at Percy's Place in East Providence.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Restoration Foundation Announces New President

The Newport Restoration Foundation has selected Franklin Vagnone to serve as the organization’s President, following a competitive national search. Vagnone comes to Newport from the Old Salem Museums & Gardens in Winston-Salem, NC where he served as President and CEO of the renowned national historic landmark heritage site. He will assume this new role on July 11, 2022.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifestyle Magazine#Gannett
Turnto10.com

City fines Providence shopping plaza owner linked to rat problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

16 new outdoor recreation projects for 13 Rhode Island cities/towns

Photos: Knightsville, Cranston proposed new outdoor park. $4.1 million in matching grants have been awarded to 13 municipalities to develop or renovate local outdoor recreational facilities. The grants will fund 16 projects across the state including new athletic fields, playgrounds, a splash park, a dog park, a kayak/canoe launch, a pump track, walking trails, basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts, and various site improvements.
CRANSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Lincoln resident steps into Cianci role for one-man show

LINCOLN – When Lincoln resident Nick Albanese was growing up, people always made remarks about how much he looked like Buddy Cianci. The son of Sicilian immigrants, Albanese grew up in the north end of Providence, where his father owned a bakery. Vincent Albert “Buddy” Cianci Jr. was sworn-in as mayor in 1975, the year Albanese was born.
LINCOLN, RI
frmedia.org

Diocese to Hold Deaconate Ordination on Saturday

FALL RIVER — Four seminarians studying for the priesthood for the Fall River Diocese will be ordained transitional deacons by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V, in the context of an 11 a.m. Mass on Saturday, May 21, in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Fall River. To be ordained are...
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces Sites Readiness Awards in 11 Communities to Help Catalyze Development

Joined by state and local officials, Governor Dan McKee today announced over $600,000 in site readiness awards to 16 projects in 11 communities across Rhode Island. The awards will fund municipal technical assistance and site-specific planning improvements to catalyze economic development projects in these communities. “The investments announced today will...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Newport Buzz

Easton’s Beach Seasonal Parking Stickers Now On Sale

Seasonal Beach Parking Stickers are now for sale at the Collections office at City Hall!. Residents interested in securing a seasonal pass are invited to visit City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and weekends at the Beach Office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through May 28th!
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Let There Be Light: Braga Bridge Now Glows at Night

It's not everyday that one of the region's major landmarks gets a new look, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday night. In what was quite possibly one of the best-kept secrets in Massachusetts history, politicians from around the SouthCoast joined Lt. Governor Karen Polito at the Bicentennial Park Waterfront to watch the very first lighting of the Braga Bridge.
FALL RIVER, MA
rinewstoday.com

UPDATED: Lifespan to close its Centers for Weight & Wellness. Patients react.

The Center for Weight Loss and Wellness at Lifespan’s Miriam Hospital location is shutting its doors. The program, portions of which are associated with the Optifast product, is honoring contracts as they wind their way down, depending on pre-payment schedules. No new patients are being accepted. Approximately 1,000 patients are associated with the program, according to sources.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eater

Where to Eat Seafood on the South Shore of Massachusetts

As another long New England winter begins to thaw, flocks of Bostonians are planning day trips to the seashore to soak up the sun. If you’re not up for a multi-hour drive to the Cape, the South Shore, which covers a vast area south of Boston from Quincy to Duxbury and beyond, may be a more accessible alternative.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island closed to public starting May 23

NEW SHOREHAM , R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday the Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island will be closed to visitors due to repairs starting May 23. The staircase, which is part of the Edward S. Payne overlook on the island, will be...
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy