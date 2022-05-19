ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Strokes in young adults increased by 44 percent

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gM4hY_0fispmsX00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A young adult’s likelihood of facing a stroke increases due to many rising factors such as smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, drug and alcohol abuse, and obesity.

Young age doesn’t diminish the possibility of having a stroke. “Over the past 10 years, there’s been a 44% increase in young adults being admitted to the hospital for strokes. Today, 1 in 7 strokes occur in adolescents and young adults between the ages of 15-49,” said Dr. Rajiv Padmanabhan , neurologist, Department of Neurology , Baystate Health.

FDA authorizes booster for children aged 5-11

How to minimize stroke risk factors, according to Baystate Health:

  • Exercising for 30 to 60 minutes
  • Keeping a healthy heart by reducing salt intake and saturated fats
  • Quit smoking

Strokes in younger people are less likely caused by conditions and are rarely inherited. Dr. Padmanabhan explains, “for example, 1 in 4 of all people have small holes in the walls of their heart. Called Patent Foramen Ovale, or PFOs, these holes can occasionally allow a clot to pass from the heart to the brain and lead to a stroke. For many young stroke victims, PFO may be identified as the potential cause of a stroke.”

At any age, a clotting disorder can occur and lead to a stroke. “Some disorders rarely run in a family, while others simply develop,” he said. “Either way, if the condition causes your blood to clot more easily, the risk of stroke increases even at a young age.”

Dissection, or tearing, of the blood vessels in the neck and sudden severe headaches are other causes of a stroke.

“While certain medical conditions can cause tears, they’re most often related to trauma to the neck, often by young people engaged in sports or other physical activities,” said Dr. Padmanabhan.

“In these instances, while stroke symptoms can be similar, there could be head or neck pain in addition, and it is important to get help immediately. There’s no ‘walking off’ a stroke,” he added.

Three suspects charged with armed robbery in connection with Springfield murder

Baystate Health recommends calling an ambulance immediately if you or someone is exhibiting signs of a stroke.

The following is a BE FAST guide that shows how to detect a stroke:

  • B alance: a sudden loss of balance or coordination
  • E yes: sudden changes in vision including loss of vision in one or both eyes, or double vision
  • F ace: sudden weakness or drooping on one side of the face
  • A rms: sudden weakness in one arm or leg
  • S peech: sudden slurred speech or difficulty speaking or understanding words
  • T ime: Call 911 quickly if someone is experiencing any of these symptoms
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Why Do Some Get COVID While Others Don't in the Same Household?

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Massachusetts, and studies have shown that it can spread quickly throughout households if sick family members don't quarantine and members of the household don't wear masks. But often, one or more members of a household will get COVID but other family members don't. Why...
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

CDC updates COVID-19 testing guidance for travelers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Summer travel is right around the corner and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its COVID-19 testing guidance for travelers, including those taking vacations within the United States. The agency is now advising everyone, including those vaccinated and boosted, to get a COVID-19 test no more than three days before a trip.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Health
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
westernmassnews.com

Doctors seeing increase in pediatric flu cases

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been noticing an increase in flu cases, particularly among children. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration has approved the COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11. Flu cases have been ramping up across western Massachusetts, particularly in children....
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baystate Health#Young Adult#Cholesterol#Department Of Neurology
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: How many times can you catch COVID?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 reinfections are now being seen more often by doctors in the U.S. and in Connecticut. “COVID reinfections are certainly possible just like many other viruses we’ve had in the past, the common cold you can get a reinfection from,” said Yale’s Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration Dr. Arjun Venkatesh.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Doctors Call for Mask Mandates as COVID Cases Rise in Massachusetts

A group of doctors are pushing for stronger mask advisories and mandates as COVID cases continue to rise in Massachusetts. COVID-19 cases have been rising steadily in Massachusetts in recent weeks, with most of the state now in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's high risk category. Experts say COVID cases are likely three times higher than the numbers being reported by the state, since most people are taking at-home tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
FDA
WUPE

A Rampant Pest Problem Plagues Massachusetts With No End In Sight

Now that the warmer weather is settling in, residents throughout Berkshire county and all across the Bay State of Massachusetts are being given fair warning regarding an influx of ticks that have resurfaced as health officials across the US reiterated that tick season begins from the early part of spring to late fall (aka October and November). A certain pest to be aware of: The lone star tick is especially aggressive during this time of the year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

Melanoma Awareness Month: one local survivor shares her story

(Mass Appeal) – As we have been talking about throughout the month, May is Melanoma Awareness Month. Skin cancer takes on many forms, affecting thousands each year. Here now to talk about her personal journey and how we can protect ourselves, is President of Chikmedia and Springfield College Professor, Meghan Rothschild.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy