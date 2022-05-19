ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana men’s golf season ends at NCAA Regionals

Indiana Daily Student
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana men’s golf finished in 12th place out of 14 teams this week in the Palm Beach NCAA Regional. The Hoosiers, who entered as the 10th-ranked team in the region, did not play to their seed and were unable to advance into the next round of the tournament. Indiana needed to...

www.idsnews.com

