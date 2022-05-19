ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

2 adults, 1 teen arrested for fatal shooting on N. West Street

By Kaitlin Howell
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police arrested two adults and a teenager in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on North West Street .

Man shot, killed inside home on Newport Street

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects have been identified as LeAndrew Williams, 15; Corey Hodge Jr., 19; and Bonny Fields III, 24. All three suspects have been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Jimmy Pierce, 50.

Pierce was shot and killed on Monday, May 16 when the suspects tried to rob him, according to police. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he died from his injuries.

Anita Million
2d ago

How many daily shootings have taken place in Jackson in 2022? This is really getting out of hand.

