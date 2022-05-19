2 adults, 1 teen arrested for fatal shooting on N. West Street

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police arrested two adults and a teenager in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on North West Street .

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects have been identified as LeAndrew Williams, 15; Corey Hodge Jr., 19; and Bonny Fields III, 24. All three suspects have been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Jimmy Pierce, 50.

Pierce was shot and killed on Monday, May 16 when the suspects tried to rob him, according to police. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he died from his injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.