Tulare, CA

Wish comes true for valley woman battling Leukemia

By Mederios Babb
 2 days ago

TULARE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A wish came true for a 20-year-old valley woman who is battling Leukemia.

For the past couple of years, it has been difficult for the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make wishes come true because of the ongoing pandemic. The organization has started granting wishes again.

Ellie’s eyes lit up as she was met with applause after she stepped out of a Tulare Police Department patrol car.

Pure joy radiated from Ellie as she climbed into the S.W.A.T. vehicle, ran the police robot, was gifted a uniform, and then was officially sworn into the Tulare Police Department.

In 2017, Ellie was diagnosed with Leukemia. Behind her smile is a courageous fighter.

Ellie has always loved firefighters and police officers. With the help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Wednesday, she finally met her heroes.

Ellie hopped in a patrol car where she headed to the Fire Department to be named an honorary junior firefighter.

After a tour of the fire house, Ellie grabbed a fire hose and started her training.

Fire Chief Michael Ott said Ellie’s positive spirit made the biggest impact on the department.

“To see Ellie come in and be so excited and vibrant and the smile from ear to ear, really touches the hearts of the firefighters including myself,” said Ott.

On Tuesday night the Tulare Mayor also present Ellie with a proclamation making May 18 “Ellie Day”.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

