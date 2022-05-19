ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Athens wins Class 6A softball state championship

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATpXs_0fisomPo00

OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens softball team will bring home the blue map to Limestone County after winning the Class 6A State Softball Championship on Wednesday.

Athens won the title in a 4-2 victory over Helena. This is the Golden Eagles’ first state title since 2010.

Six Buckhorn cheerleaders sign letters of intent

The win on Wednesday capped a perfect 4-0 run for Athens in the state championship.

“Everybody wants to end their career with a win, and that’s what I’m proud about these seniors for,” said Coach Travis Barnes, noting he has eight seniors on the roster. “I’m just happy for this school and this whole community.”

Several players, including Abby Tucker, Haley Waggoner, and Emily Simon, were named to the Class 6A All-Tournament team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
Sports
County
Limestone County, AL
City
Oxford, AL
City
Helena, AL
Limestone County, AL
Sports
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia Central's Campbell to take over Giles County hoops program

Nick Campbell won’t have to drive past Giles County High School any more. After four years as boys basketball coach at Columbia Central – during which he won 72 games and led the Lions to their first region tournament semifinal in 12 years – Campbell has resigned to take over the Pulaski program.
GILES COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Live updates from Thursday’s AHSAA state baseball finals

Two more AHSAA state baseball champions will be decided at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on the campus of Jacksonville State University today. G.W. Long takes a 1-0 Series lead into Game 2 today against Decatur Heritage in 2A this morning. The Rebels are looking for the school’s 17th state baseball title. Russellville leads the 5A series 1-0 after beating Holtville on Wednesday night.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleaders#Golden Eagles#Buckhorn#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
WAAY-TV

3 North Alabama restaurants fighting to win Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest

Three North Alabama restaurant specialties are in the running to be named Bama’s Best Tomato Dish. The contest is sponsored by Sweet Grown Alabama, a nonprofit foundation that enhances marketing opportunities for Alabama farmers by connecting retailers and consumers to Alabama-grown foods and other agricultural products. Competing from North...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Birmingham, Huntsville areas seeing spikes in COVID again

As COVID-19 numbers rise across Alabama, the state’s largest cities are leading the way. A handful of counties in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas are seeing significant upticks in daily virus cases and positivity rate, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes two of the largest counties in the state.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

What’s to love about Huntsville? Pretty much everything

When Huntsville was named the nation’s best city to live in earlier this week by U.S. News & World Report, a large part of the rating focused on economic factors. When AL.com/The Huntsville Times Facebook page asked people what they liked about Huntsville, the responses pointed to an array of different highlights.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Fort Payne man facing charges of assaulting sports officials following youth baseball game

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - An altercation in a baseball field parking lot landed a Fort Payne man in custody on Thursday evening. According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were called to a baseball field in Pisgah on May 19 in response to verbal arguments between parents and officials during a youth baseball game. Chief Harnen said the arguments appeared to be over by the time deputies arrived at the field.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy