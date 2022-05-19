Athens wins Class 6A softball state championship

OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens softball team will bring home the blue map to Limestone County after winning the Class 6A State Softball Championship on Wednesday.

Athens won the title in a 4-2 victory over Helena. This is the Golden Eagles’ first state title since 2010.

The win on Wednesday capped a perfect 4-0 run for Athens in the state championship.

“Everybody wants to end their career with a win, and that’s what I’m proud about these seniors for,” said Coach Travis Barnes, noting he has eight seniors on the roster. “I’m just happy for this school and this whole community.”

Several players, including Abby Tucker, Haley Waggoner, and Emily Simon, were named to the Class 6A All-Tournament team.

