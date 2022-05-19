Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Jenkins; Screven STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, BULLOCH, JENKINS AND CANDLER COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Herndon to near Butts to near Stillmore, and moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Metter, Millen, Butts, Portal, Rocky Ford, Perkins, Emmalane and Herndon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO