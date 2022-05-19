Cross-county police chase ends with crash in Evansville

Kameron James Smith (FILE: VCSO)

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say a cross-county pursuit that started in Posey County ended in Evansville with a crash between a deputy and the suspect.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says state police started a pursuit in Posey County for a wanted man Wednesday evening. Deputies say they pursued a black 2004 Dodge Stratus driven by 23-year-old Kameron Smith who had an active felony warrant for Resisting Law Enforcement and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Sgt. Ringle says after the chase went into Vanderburgh County, state troopers stopped their pursuit. We’re told the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase after crossing county lines.

Sgt. Todd Ringle tells us the pursuit ended with a head-on collision between the suspect and a deputy. Officials say that after the crash, Smith fled on foot. Law enforcement officials report the deputy involved in the crash ran after the felon was able to take the him into custody after tasing him.

Both the suspect and Deputy were transported to the hospital for medical evaluations because of the crash, officials say. Smith was checked and released from the hospital. He was later transported and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Officials say the deputy involved in the crash was released with no injuries.

Prior to Wednesday’s pursuit, Smith had been previously pursued in a vehicle on May 16 for the active warrant, law enforcement officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuit had been stopped on that day because of safety reasons.



