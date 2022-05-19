New York State Police searching for missing Cayuga teenager
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the New York State Police Department Wednesday that they are searching for a missing teenager from Cayuga.
Officers say that 15-year-old Madison Weeks was last seen leaving her residence on Lake Street Tuesday evening to go play basketball.
Police described Weeks as a white 5’01” tall female with a thin build and blonde hair. Witnesses say she was last seen wearing a white zip-up hoodie with a pink crop top, jeans, and tye-dye crocs.
Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or SP Auburn at 315-255-2766.
