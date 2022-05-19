ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga, NY

New York State Police searching for missing Cayuga teenager

By James Battaglia, George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the New York State Police Department Wednesday that they are searching for a missing teenager from Cayuga.

Officers say that 15-year-old Madison Weeks was last seen leaving her residence on Lake Street Tuesday evening to go play basketball.

Police described Weeks as a white 5’01” tall female with a thin build and blonde hair. Witnesses say she was last seen wearing a white zip-up hoodie with a pink crop top, jeans, and tye-dye crocs.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or SP Auburn at 315-255-2766.

