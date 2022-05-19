ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man shot, killed inside home on Newport Street

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home on Wednesday, May 18.

The shooting happened on Newport Street after 6:00 p.m.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, 24-year-old Nicholas Bryant, was shot in the rear part of the home.

There are no suspects or motive at this time.

