Man shot, killed inside home on Newport Street

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home on Wednesday, May 18.

The shooting happened on Newport Street after 6:00 p.m.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, 24-year-old Nicholas Bryant, was shot in the rear part of the home.

There are no suspects or motive at this time.

