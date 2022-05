In this episode, it’s our weekly visit with Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason. A public hearing on the City Manager's Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 - 2023 City Budget was held. Mayor Quill proclaimed May 2022 as National Tennis Month in the City of Auburn. Claire Minnoe representing Auburn Community Tennis accepted the proclamation. On Saturday, May 21, 2022 there will be a Tennis Festival held at Clifford Park to celebrate the sport of tennis. Council also unanimously adopted Grant Acceptance Resolution #55 of 2022 Authorizing Grant Funding From the U.S. Tennis Association For Summer Tennis Programming. Mayor Quill proclaimed May 2022 as Motorcycle Safety Month in the City of Auburn. Dennis Pelmear representing American Bikers Aimed Towards Education of Cayuga County (ABATE<https://abateofcayugacounty.org/>) accepted the proclamation. The City Council also voted unanimously on the following resolutions:

AUBURN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO