A Brooklyn mother is being held without bond after brutally beating her 9-year-old daughter to death inside of their Crown Heights apartment. Shemene Cato, 48, was arraigned on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder for brutally beating Shalom Guifarro, 9, and her 13-year-old sister for two hours before fatally injuring Shalom on Sunday, NY Post reports.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO