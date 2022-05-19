Local organization finding new use for campaign signs across the county

CHARLOTTE — A local organization is finding new purpose for the campaign signs around the county now that elections are over.

Envision Charlotte is collecting the signs before they end up in a Charlotte-Mecklenburg landfills.

Other than reusing the signs for July and November elections, the campaign signs can’t be recycled.

“One idea is to get them back to white and then give them back to color back over because you can’t recycle them,” said Amy Aussieker, the executive director of Envision Charlotte.

It’s part of Envision Charlotte’s “Clean the Queen Program,” which helps reduce litter on city streets, roadways, and neighborhoods.

If you have campaign signs you’d like recycled, you can drop them off at Envision’s “Innovation Barn.”

