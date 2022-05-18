Ben Schild, Joe Stanzione lead Middletown South baseball to Monmouth County title

MIDDLETOWN - Ben Schild did what really good pitchers do when they do not have their best stuff Wednesday .

"I was battling the whole way through and competing,'' said Schild, a junior right-hander for Middletown High School South. "I just had one thing on my mind, and that was winning the game.''

Schild did just that in the Monmouth County Tournament championship game at Brookdale Community College.

He "battled'' his way through 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits, struck out 11 and walked three while throwing 111 pitches to help Middletown South to an 11-1 win in six innings over Wall.

The other part of the story for Middletown South (17-8) was first baseman Joe Stanzione.

A bridge-year player who is enrolled at Brookdale, Stanzione slugged towering, no doubt about it solo home runs in the third and fourth innings.

"I'm seeing it pretty well right now,'' Stanzione said in an understatement.

Stanzione has 12 homers on the season.

The Shore Conference single-season record for homers is 14 set by Marc Fink of Jackson Memorial in 1994.

The state single-season homer record is 18 held by current Los Angeles Angels' star Mike Trout of Millville in 2009 and Ashton Bardzell of Ramsey in 2014.

What it means

The championship was Middletown South's first MCT title since 2011 and fifth overall.

Its other championships came in 1999, 1981 and 1980.

The result snapped Wall's nine-game winning streak and denied it its first MCT title since 2005.

Schild dominates without best stuff

Schild, who is 6-0 on the season and 14-0 for his career, was still a large presence on the mound even though he could sense early he was struggling with his command

"I w​ent out there and was throwing hard,'' Schild said. "I thought I had pretty good stuff with my slider at the beginning. I think I was just falling off a little. I tried to make some adjustments, going batter by batter, trying to find ways to get them out, not really thinking about my pitch count.'' ​​​​​​

He struck out the side in the first inning sandwiched around two walks with one out.

The first five outs he recorded came on strikeouts and seven of the first nine were strikeouts.

Schild had a no-hitter for three innings before Jake Howlett doubled leading off the top of the fourth. Howlett then scored Wall's only run on an error on Colin MacDermant's single to center.

Schild got out of that inning with two strikeouts and a fly out to center.

He got out of a two-on, one out jam in the fifth although he was given a scare when Andrew Fischer just got under one and flew out to deep center. A fly out to right ended the inning.

Schild eventually left with two out in the sixth after he reached the 110 pitch limit a pitcher under NJSIAA rules is allowed to throw in one day.

"I think my stuff was good enough for today,'' Schild said. "Next time, I will go out there and try to be a little better and try to throw more strikes.

And even though he knows he did not have his best stuff, Schild shut down one one of the Shore's deepest lineups.

"To be honest, I had never faced these guys,'' Schild said. "I just wanted to establish the strike zone early, which I did not do a great job of. As the game went on, I had to mix up my looks, mix up timing. I knew the first four or five hitters were their best guys. I tried to be careful and pinpoint with them while also giving them my best effort and going right at them.''

Stanzione on another level

Stanzione, along with Schild, was a key reason Middletown South won the NJSIAA Group 4 championship last season.

He had several key hits, including two home runs and the game-winning RBI single in the Eagles' 4-3 win over Clearview in the Group 4 semifinal.

However, this season, he has become a hitter possessed. The extra scholastic season granted to students in the graduating classes of 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic has clearly helped him.

"I was able to get recruited, so from that standpoint, I really needed that year,'' Stanzione said. "And I get to play another year with my friends from my home town, so it is great.''

Stanzione's exploits have him approaching some of the great names in the history of New Jersey scholastic baseball.

Trout is considered by many to be the best player in the Major Leagues.

Fink was a 14th round draft choice by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1994.

Todd Frazier, a former Toms River High School South star and an 11-year player in the Major Leagues, had 12 homers his junior season.

"I knew what I was capable of coming into the year,'' Stanzione said. "I didn't think about it (the homer records) at first, but I guess right now, I'm thinking about it. "I'm really not focused on it. I'm trying to help my team out, but it is definitely cool to think about it.''

Schild, who hit cleanup behind Stanzione Wednesday and had an RBI double to left center after Stanzione had singled with two out, said it is a lot of fun watching Stanzione hit.

"Every single at-bat he puts a good swing on the ball,'' Schild said. "When he misses it, he just misses it and when he hits it, it goes very, very far.''

Middletown South gets all-around help

The Eagles had balance up and down the lineup Wednesday.

Will Christopher had an RBI double in the second, Joe Bartos a run-scoring single in the third, Lou D'Alessio and Rob Cangelosi had a run-scoring triple and RBI single in the sixth and Evan Wood ended the game with a two-run single.

Wood also got the final out after Schild left the game.