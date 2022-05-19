ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin Fire Department promotes two members of its team

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCXK9_0fisk7eE00

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Fire Department today promoted two members of its squad.

Officials promoted Mark Cox to Captain as well as Jeffrey Gallant to Driver Operator.

“It makes me very proud, days like this where I can actually get to see the smiles on these guys’ faces whenever their family gets to be involved in something like this, stated Gerald Ezell, Joplin Fire Chief. “The family should be involved in the ceremonies, they give up their husband or their wife, whatever the case may be for twenty-four hours at a time every three days”

Officials say the Joplin Fire Department covers 45 square miles.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Wanted vehicle, New state sport

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police release surveillance images of the suspect’s car in a shooting that happened shortly after 6 pm Monday. Police say this vehicle — believed to be a black Ford Taurus SHO — was apparently driven by a person involved in a shooting at Fifth and Connor in Joplin. Authorities say it has a distinctive exhaust system and wheels. Police have yet to identify the person. They also say 46-year-old Kenneth Mathews of Joplin was killed in that shooting. A second victim remains in the hospital in critical condition. If you have any information about the shooting or vehicle — please contact the police. For more information on this shooting, go to our website.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

2 injured in crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Friday. Officers responded to the Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon crash around 9 a.m. Investigators say a vehicle t-boned another vehicle attempting to turn onto Mount Vernon. The impact forced one of the cars...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man sentenced in Newton County meth distribution case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute meth in Newton County. Thirty-four-year-old, Jason C. Russell was sentenced to 24 years and four months in federal prison without parole, according to a release from release from the office of U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driver Operator#Joplin Fire Chief#Koam News Now
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 5-20-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 5/12/2022 Tammy M Friederich , 26 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired. 5/13/2022 Michelle D Goosetree, 32 of Seneca, MO was arrested for: Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Drug Paraphernalia. 5/15/2022 Jami R Chaligoj, 37 of Carl Junction, MO...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Teenager shocked by nearby lightning strike in Greene County

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters expect a teenager to be okay after a nearby lightning strike shocked him Thursday outside a home in Battlefield. It happened at 5100 Block S. Briarwood Crossing Court around midday. The lightning strike hit a puddle of water. Investigators say the teenager did not take...
BATTLEFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield restaurant finds unique solution to worker shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Grove woman dies in head-on crash, New details in Joplin shooting, and volunteers clean up downtown Joplin

GROVE, Okla. – A Grove, Oklahoma woman is dead after a crash in Delaware County. Authorities say 68-year-old Donna Hill was driving west on County Road East 260 about three and a half miles north of Grove. Troopers say she attempted to turn south on State Highway 10 and was hit by a pickup. Hill was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital in good condition.
GROVE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Boil advisory due to water leak in Columbus, Kan., school cancelled, Splash Pad Grand Opening postponed

COLUMBUS, Kan. – The city of Columbus early Friday morning began battling a water leak. Water to the city was turned off to repair the leak. “Public Works was called out around 12:30 a.m. regarding a leak. The leak has been identified on the corner of Olive & Vermont. Due to the amount of water lost, the pressure dropped and we had to cut water to the city in order to repair the leak.”
COLUMBUS, KS
WGAU

Arkansas high school principal accused of fatally striking wife in throat

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas high school principal is accused of fatally striking his wife in the throat in March, authorities said. Rocky Brian Dodson, 52, who is the principal at Omaha High School in Omaha, located in northern Arkansas, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36, striking her in the neck, “crushing tracheal cartilage” to cause her death, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy