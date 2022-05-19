Joplin Fire Department promotes two members of its team

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Fire Department today promoted two members of its squad.

Officials promoted Mark Cox to Captain as well as Jeffrey Gallant to Driver Operator.

“It makes me very proud, days like this where I can actually get to see the smiles on these guys’ faces whenever their family gets to be involved in something like this, stated Gerald Ezell, Joplin Fire Chief. “The family should be involved in the ceremonies, they give up their husband or their wife, whatever the case may be for twenty-four hours at a time every three days”

Officials say the Joplin Fire Department covers 45 square miles.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.