Franklin County, VA

Lawnmower, trailer stolen in Franklin County

By David Cross
 3 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — A lawnmower and trailer were reported stolen in Franklin County earlier this month. The Franklin County...

WSET

Lynchburg motorcyclist dies in crash with utility pole: police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg motorcyclist died Saturday morning after his motorcycle went off the road and hit a utility pole, according to police. The crash happened at about 4:49 a.m. in the 1900 block of Fort Avenue, Lynchburg police said. "The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

41-year-old man dead after Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lynchburg early Saturday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say the incident happened at about 4:49 a.m. in the 1900-block of Fort Avenue and involved 41-year-old Jermaine Lamont Jones, of Lynchburg. Investigators have confirmed that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Woman driving the wrong way on US 29 in Amherst: Video

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman was caught on camera driving the wrong way on US 29 in Amherst Friday afternoon. According to the Amherst Police Dept. the driver was headed northbound in a southbound lane. "I don't know what her deal was. We pulled up to her,...
AMHERST, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Public help sought for Bedford County burglary

On May 10, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office took a residential burglary report from the Woodhaven Drive area of Bedford County. During the investigation, it was determined that the burglary occurred during the daylight hours on April 11. Four African American males forced entry to the house while one was armed and displaying a handgun. Multiple firearms were stolen from the residence during the burglary.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Rocky Mount, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Franklin County, VA
Franklin County, VA
Crime & Safety
Rocky Mount, VA
Crime & Safety
WFXR

Police find man wanted in connection with Danville homicide in Winston-Salem

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says with the help of the Winston Salem Police Department they have found the 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder at an apartment complex on Tuesday. Police say Andrew Jovaniia Menijvar has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon Alexander […]
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Deputies recognized for commendable acts

Three Danville Sheriff’s Office Deputies were recently recognized for their commendable actions. •Last fall, Master Deputy Richard Simmons was operating a Sheriff’s Office vehicle with an inmate in custody and avoided being struck by a motorist who ran a red light. The motorist struck another vehicle and flipped two times at the intersection of River Street and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. MD Simmons assisted getting a motorist out of a vehicle and prevented an additional crash by securing the vehicle.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

VSP pilot temporarily blinded by laser during suspect search

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia State Police pilot was temporarily blinded during a search for a suspect when police say a person on the ground aimed a laser pointer at the aircraft. State police said troopers were helping the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit and search...
CREWE, VA
#Franklin Street#Surveillance Cameras#Lawn Mowers#Wset
WSET

Lynchburg Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Stuart Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stuart Street on Friday. Deputy Chief Jonathan Wright said when firefighters arrived around 12:30 p.m., they saw smoke coming from the backside of the house. He said the fire was under control by 12:59 p.m.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Hit and run investigated

The Virginia State Police is investigating a felony hit and run that occurred April 12 at 11:15 a.m. on Forest Road in Bedford County. The crash involved a 2010-2017 black Toyota Corolla with heavy front-end damage to the bumper and the passenger side of the vehicle. The Toyota is believed to be driven by a white female, 20 to 40 years of age.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Covington Police Department warns of TikTok challenge

COVINGTON, Va. – A warning from the Covington Police Department to be on the lookout for a dangerous TikTok challenge. Police say the “Lug Nut Challenge” involves people loosening or stealing lug nuts off random cars and filming the owner as they drive away. Covington Police Chief...
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Father arrested in death of infant in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for murder in the death of his 2-month-old, according to Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller. Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20 of Vinton, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony child neglect. He is the child’s father.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Phillips first female paid firefighter at Pulaski Fire Department

In meeting nineteen-year-old Madison Phillips, you would never guess that her choice of careers is that of a firefighter. She is the first paid full-time female firefighter in the Town of Pulaski. Her winsome smile and quiet demeanor disguise her courageous decision to follow the lead of several of her family members in the dangerous pursuit of helping people in distress.
PULASKI, VA
WSET

Bedford Sheriff to give update on infant death investigation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff will give an update Friday morning on a death investigation involving an infant. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Saunders Road on reports of an unresponsive 2-month-old. Sheriff Mike Miller told reporters the next day that "despite...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Former Fayetteville Mayor charged with a felony

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayetteville’s former mayor faces two charges after an altercation. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, James Filmore Akers, 86, was charged with a felony count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of shooting across a road or near a building or a crowd. Police responded to a shots fired call on Thursday, May 5th, in the area of Keller Avenue and Davis Street. When police arrived in the area, Lt. Kinzer saw a truck approaching him on Davis Street. Lt. Kinzer made contact with the male driver and asked him if he had heard anything. The driver identified himself as James Martin Akers and said that he and his brother, Alan Akers, had gotten into a fight and it turned heated. At that point, their father, James Akers, tried to break them up but was unsuccessful. Akers then went inside and got a gun, came back outside, and fired it, trying to break them up.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
altavistajournal.com

Explosion in Hurt fire injures firefighter

An explosion in a house fire in Hurt injured two firefighters on Friday. The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for the fire at 6:42 p.m. and arrived to find the single-story home ablaze, with heavy fire visible on two sides. The Hurt VFD reports that “approximately 15 minutes into the incident, there was an explosion inside the residence coming from multiple oxygen tanks that were stored inside the home, which resulted in the injury of two Hurt Fire Department firefighters. Both firefighters went to a local hospital as a result of the explosion.”
HURT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford woman convicted of manslaughter to spend four years in prison

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - After being found guilty of manslaughter in February, a Bedford woman will spend four years behind bars. In October 2020, Bedford police responded to a home on Salem Turnpike, where they found George Lamont Turner stabbed. He was taken to Bedford Memorial, where he died. Laurie...
BEDFORD, VA

