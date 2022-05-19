ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Severe Weather Possible Thursday Night

By Brett McIntyre
 2 days ago

Strong winds, soaring temperatures and a strong cold front will set the stage for strong thunderstorms over Northern Iowa, as well as portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin tomorrow night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMAXX_0fishkpP00
Thursday Evening Severe Risk

A strong area of low pressure will develop in South Dakota and move along the Iowa/Minnesota border on Thursday. The system will draw in strong, gusty SSW winds that could hit 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

This strong low and wind will lift a warm front over Central Iowa, and into SE Minnesota and SW Wisconsin. For Central Iowa, this will mean warm, and humid conditions with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

The low should be far enough north that the best support for severe weather will fall north of Highway 30 in NE Iowa, and especially Minnesota/Wisconsin. The southern half of Central Iowa will likely be excluded from the highest risk due to the very warm temperatures extending higher off the ground, leading to a cap that should keep thunderstorm development in check until late into the night, if at all.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOpeW_0fishkpP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NzhC_0fishkpP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMXXt_0fishkpP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbYB5_0fishkpP00

When thunderstorms do initially develop to the northeast after 5 PM, they should form as individual cells, which would heighten the threat for tornadoes early on. This will be most likely in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but could include North Central Iowa.

After the initial storms form, more development should quickly follow, back to the southwest along the cold front, bringing a threat for damaging winds and hail into focus over northern and central Iowa into the late evening and first part of the overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fr02S_0fishkpP00
Related
Bring Me The News

Severe storms today; frost this weekend in Minnesota

Severe storms are expected to develop in southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon, but the big question is where the warm front will be located. If the front gets up to the Twin Cities, there is potential for storms to produce large hail, damaging wind and even tornadoes. If the Twin Cities is north of the warm front, hail would be the main threat, with the greatest risk of more intense storms further south.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAW

Tornado confirmed with severe storms near Sparta

Sparta, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado struck the Town of Wells, SE of Sparta, in Monroe County Thursday evening. This was a quick spinup type tornado that developed along a line of severe storms moving across western and central Wisconsin along a warm front Thursday night. The EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph, developed at 8:20 PM and was on the ground for 1 minute. During that time, it had a width of 35 yards and tracked a little more than a quarter of a mile.
SPARTA, WI
WHO 13

More records fall on day 2 of state track

DES MOINES – Day 2 of the 2022 state track meet is in the books. Lots of local winners from Central Iowa and more records fall. Team leaders heading in to the final day Boys:4a- City High3a- Pella2a- DM Christian1a- New London Girls: 4a- CR Prairie3a- Solon2a- Mid-Prairie1a- Nashua-Plainfield
DES MOINES, IA
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
stevenscountytimes.com

Destructive storm causes heavy damage in area

Thursday’s multiple storms that rolled across western and southwestern Minnesota last Thursday “formed in a volatile air mass, as record-breaking heat and humidity gripped areas from southern Minnesota on south and west,” according to the Department of Natural Resources Climate Journal reported. However, the early morning storms...
MORRIS, MN
WHO 13

Rain totals: See how much fell with last night’s storms

IOWA — Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through central and southern Iowa starting Tuesday afternoon with more storms popping up during the early hours of Wednesday. Rainfall totals varied, with central and southern Iowa picking up the highest amounts. Meanwhile, most of northern Iowa saw less than a tenth of an inch. Rainfall totals 2.27″ […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Advanced diver shortages impacting Iowa search and rescues

DES MOINES, Iowa — In Iowa it isn’t uncommon for rescue teams to be called out for a rescue. But for many dive team members, it’s a volunteer service. Sometimes the more difficult the rescue conditions more advanced divers are needed. “There’s a heavy current at anytime, recently we’ve had a lot of heavy rains […]
IOWA STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
onfocus.news

Four Wisconsin Boat Fatalities Reported So Far in 2022

MADISON, Wis. – National Safe Boating Week is May 21-27 and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds boaters that wearing a life jacket could save your life. It is human nature to think drowning can’t happen to you. Most people who drown in boating accidents know how...
MADISON, WI
WHO 13

171 laid off by Fort Madison wind turbine blade maker

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Siemens Gamesa plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will be shut down and most employees will be laid off this summer, company officials said Friday. The company, which is based in Spain, said the plants could reopen if market conditions improve, The Hutchinson News reported. The 171 employees […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
CBS Denver

Colorado’s First Tornado Of 2022 Touched Down Monday In Logan County

DENVER (CBS4) – After a slow start to the thunderstorm season in Colorado the radar turned active on Monday thanks an increase in moisture near the surface. Scattered storms on the eastern plains even prompted a few severe thunderstorm warnings late in the day. A landspout tornado touched down near Illif on May 16. (credit: Dakota McGee) One storm in Logan County produced Colorado’s first tornado of 2022 around 6:20 p.m., about 5 to 7 miles southeast of Iliff. Storm chaser Dakota McGee said the landspout tornado was on the ground for about 8 minutes. The picture above is a great example of how sometimes a tornado does not have a fully condensed funnel. You can see the funnel in the cloud and the circulation on the ground, but nothing in between. This is very common in the beginning stages of a tornado, or with a weak tornado, especially in a dry climate like on the plains of eastern Colorado. Landspout tornadoes are spawned from non-supercell thunderstorms. They are typically weak and short-lived but can be very photogenic, like the one near Platteville last summer. Regardless of the type, any tornado should be taken seriously and monitored closely if you are nearby.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
WHO 13

Iowans adjusting to shorter early voting period, new rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voters can now cast their ballot for the June 7 Primary election and voters are trying to keep up with recent election law changes. “Trying to for the most part but it seems like things are getting tweaked around a little too much sometimes,” said Wil Guthrie, a Polk County […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WEAU-TV 13

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
WHO 13

Iowa’s unemployment claims lowest it’s been since 1973

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s initial unemployment claims for April are the lowest monthly numbers seen since 1973. Only 5,290 unemployment claims were made last month. The Iowa Workforce Development released April’s unemployment report Friday morning. The report states Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.3 percent in March to 3 percent in April. […]
IOWA STATE
