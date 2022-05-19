ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razorback Greenway management addressing trail condition, homeless camps

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the past five years, the Razorback Greenway trail has encountered issues regarding wear and tear. The impact of homeless encampments has also changed the landscape of the trail that spans 36 miles.

Tristan Hill is a manager for the Razorback Greenway. He says there is a new alliance with representatives from each city it crosses to see how they’re keeping their area safe and clean.

“We’re out here working on new branding, new merchandise, just really promoting the cultural aspect of the greenway for Northwest Arkansas,” Hill said.

Hill says a revitalization project on the greenway is underway bringing in new signage and more lighting.

The greenway is working with each city to get help to the homeless population who live along the trail.

