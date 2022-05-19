ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Planned Deschutes Alerts Countywide Test Message

 2 days ago

On Thursday, May 19 at 1 p.m., the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County 911 will be sending a test message to people signed up for Deschutes Alerts. Deschutes Alerts is the notification system we use to alert people of emergencies and evacuations in...

Klamath Alerts

Klamath County 911 System Down

May 18th at just after 8pm Klamath County 911 services are down. The cause is not known. A backup number is 541-884-2152. We will update when more info is out. 911 dispatch is still up and running but the problem is that callers who dial 911 aren’t being routed to the center. Klamath County Emergency services advises to use the backup number listed above if an error is encountered dialing 911.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

'Along Came Trudy' loses liquor license following COVID violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission voted to cancel Along Came Trudy's alcohol license following a string of COVID-related violations. Ultimately, commissioners agreed with the findings of an Oregon Administrative Law Judge that Along Came Trudy stayed open for inside dining despite an Executive Order that limited that activity in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COURT GRANTS INJUNCTION REQUEST, HATCHERY SMOLTS TO BE RELEASED

The Marion County Circuit Court has granted a request by a group of petitioners including Douglas County, the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby and fishing guide Scott Worsley, to issue a preliminary injunction halting a recent decision by the State Fish & Wildlife Commission. A release from the Oregon Department of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
County
Deschutes County, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DHS ask public to help find missing Bend teen in foster care, ‘believed to be in danger’

The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division sought the public's help Friday to find Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington, 16, a teen in foster care who went missing from Bend last Monday and "is believed to be in danger." The post Oregon DHS ask public to help find missing Bend teen in foster care, ‘believed to be in danger’ appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
deschutes.org

County releases proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023

Deschutes County has released its proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023. The County’s total proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is $398.3 million, which represents a 5.8 percent increase from the prior year. “The County’s proposed budget positions us to sustain high quality service delivery for our rapidly...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Rhody Court Crowned; Another Arrest in ATV Theft; Pfizer Recommendation; Rhody Festival

It was a packed house at the Florence Events Center last night for the coronation of the Rhododendron Queen and the King of the Coast. The spectacular that signifies the beginning of the Rhododendron Festival here in Florence was filled with entertainment and laughs as 5 young men and 5 young women along with 5 junior princesses wowed the crowd. Dancing and music was the center focus as some performed piano, some sang and some danced their way across the stage. Runner up to queen Rhododendra, Cameron Kentta performed a monologue and addressed her trials as a young person on the Autism Spectrum. In the end the coronation handed out several individual scholarships, one which included a $500 prize for performance which was won by Mapleton Senior Joe Shepard for a latin dance, the other awarded to Haylee Cole for a Jazz dance routine. The pair also went on to take the Crown as Queen Rhododendra and King of the Court. As mentioned before Princess Cameron Kentta was runner up and Prince Chad Hughes was runner up for the King of the Coast.
FLORENCE, OR
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Deschutes County, Oregon, Confirms 2 Cases of EHV-1

On May 17, the Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed that two horses residing on separate Deschutes County properties tested positive for the neurologic form of equine herpesvirus (EHV-1). The first horse was confirmed EHV-1-positive May 4 after returning home from an April 22-25 event at the Oregon Horse Center in...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
#Deschutes Alerts
deschutes.org

Weekly Road Construction Update Week of May 22 to May 28

2022 Guardrail Improvements (Sunriver Area) – Guardrail replacement work will be occurring on Cottonwood Road and Solar Drive. Work will include removal of existing guardrail and installation of new guardrail in the vicinity of the BNSF Railroad overcrossing on Cottonwood Road and the Solar Drive Bridge. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Quarantine issued after Oregon bird flu outbreak

The state has imposed a regional quarantine after confirming a bird flu outbreak in Oregon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Lane County on Tuesday, May 17. The Lane County outbreak is within a 500-bird backyard flock, according to USDA....
LANE COUNTY, OR
cascadebusnews.com

State Grants $580,000 to Improve Habitat, Water Quality in Central Oregon

(Pincher mounted to a skid steer removing juniper, Little Trout Creek project first day of juniper removal | Photo courtesy of Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board) Projects will use Prescribed Burning, Artificial Beaver Dams in Deschutes River Basin. The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB) has awarded $587,919 to the Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Politics
pnwag.net

Oregon Bird Flu Triggers Quarantines

After bird flu was reported in western Oregon earlier this week, the state Department of Agriculture has established quarantine areas. On Tuesday, a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Lane County. Due to federal and international disease control requirements, a regional quarantine for all avian species and vehicle traffic involved with avian species has been issued for an area extending a minimum of 10 kilometers around the infected property.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, 5/18 – Oregon Primary Voter Turnout Among Lowest in 60 Years; Proposed Idaho Annex Rejecting Jurisdictional Transfer In Early Returns

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Preliminary Primary Results for May 17

May 18, 2022 — As of 11 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, 88,334 voters in Lane County had cast their ballots in the Primary Election. For the first time, the election will include votes postmarked on Election Day, so next results will be available at 5 p.m. on May 20.
LANE COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

May 17th Primary, Klamath County

Last night was the deadline to drop your may primary ballots into a drop box in order for them to be counted in the May 17th Primary Election. The leader in the Governor race for the democratic party was Tobias Read, and the leader for the republican party was Christine Drazan.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Update: Police identify drivers of head-on crash on Beltline

--- Update #2 (1:54 p.m. 5/20/2022) - Eugene Police say a head-on crash was reported at 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 on the overpass on Beltline, just south of Roosevelt. A Dodge Dakota pickup and a Chevy Tahoe were involved in the crash. The driver of the Dodge was...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police forces converge to serve narcotics warrant

EUGENE, Ore. – A police unit served a narcotics search warrant on the outskirts of Eugene today. The investigation went underway in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 17th. The Street Crimes Unit and Oregon State Police investigated the crime scene. Canine...
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

AirLink helicopter crashes while landing at Christmas Valley Airport; 2 of 4 crew members seriously injured

An AirLink helicopter on a flight from Bend crashed Wednesday evening while landing at the Christmas Valley Airport to pick up a patient, injuring all four crew members aboard, two seriously, federal investigators and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The post AirLink helicopter crashes while landing at Christmas Valley Airport; 2 of 4 crew members seriously injured appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

