A teenage gunman has murdered at least nineteen children and two teachers in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, officials have said.The shooter is believed to have opened fire shortly before midday at Robb Elementary School and the school was immediately placed into lockdown. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the shooter, who he named as Salvador Romas, an 18-year-old from Uvalde, had been killed. What we know so farMr Abbott said there were unconfirmed reports that Romas had killed his grandmother before driving to the elementary school and abandoning his vehicle. He then entered the...

UVALDE, TX ・ 53 MINUTES AGO