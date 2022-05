More than 75 booths are scheduled to set up each Saturday at Fairhaven’s outdoor Huttleston Marketplace, beginning its fifth season on Saturday, May 21. The marketplace is held on the lawns of Fairhaven High School and the Fairhaven Visitors Center, 141 Main Street, at the intersection of Route 6. The hours are 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and there’s free parking in the high school lots. It will continue to operate, rain or shine, every Saturday through September 17, except for June 25.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO