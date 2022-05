DENVER — Ashley Ferris insists she's not a hero. But hundreds of people, many of them complete strangers, have sent cards and letters to her that say otherwise. "I feel like I did my job," Ferris said on Wednesday, speaking publicly for the first time after she shot and killed the man police said had just killed five people in December. "I hope everyone knows that I read every card. I can't thank everyone enough. It meant a lot to me."

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO