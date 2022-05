On May 17, 2022 the Narragansett Town Council voted to give members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe no-cost seasonal passes to Narragansett town beaches—the same seasonal passes that Narragansett town residents have access to. The primary controversy was over whether it was fair to charge Narragansett Tribal members for passes at all. The vote was three council members in favor of granting passes and two council members against. There were also hours of heated testimony leading up to the decision. For specificity’s sake, the vote was solely for free access to the beaches and did not include free parking.

